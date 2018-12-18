Share this article

Man seriously wounded in Wyoming Avenue shooting

A man was struck by gunfire shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue, between East Delavan and Northland avenues, on Buffalo's East Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Tuesday night.

DeGeorge said the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle and noted that his injuries appear to be serious.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
