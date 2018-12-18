Man seriously wounded in Wyoming Avenue shooting
A man was struck by gunfire shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue, between East Delavan and Northland avenues, on Buffalo's East Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Tuesday night.
DeGeorge said the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle and noted that his injuries appear to be serious.
