Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years for fatal Wright Avenue shooting

A Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for a fatal June shooting on Wright Avenue in Buffalo.

Dominic Vereen, 24, had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the June 21 shooting of 24-year-old Dennis Thompson inside a home on Wright Avenue.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns also sentenced Vereen to 5 years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
