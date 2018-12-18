Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years for fatal Wright Avenue shooting

A Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for a fatal June shooting on Wright Avenue in Buffalo.

Dominic Vereen, 24, had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the June 21 shooting of 24-year-old Dennis Thompson inside a home on Wright Avenue.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns also sentenced Vereen to 5 years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.