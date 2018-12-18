Bills sign receiver Victor Bolden off 49ers' practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Victor Bolden off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.

Bolden played four regular-season games this season and then was moved to the practice squad. He was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Bolden takes the roster spot of running back Marcus Murphy, who was put on injured reserve because of a dislocated elbow suffered in Sunday's win against Detroit.

The 5-8 Bolden signed with the 49ers before the 2017 season as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State.

He appeared in nine games last season and was used as a returner. He had 19 kickoff returns for 396 yards and four punt returns for 23 yards before being placed on injured reserve. In four games this season before he was moved to the practice squad, he caught one pass for 10 yards and was targeted four times.

Bolden set the Oregon State record with 2,420 career kickoff return yards.