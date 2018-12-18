Share this article

At the moment, there won't be any current Bills players on the AFC squad for which Jim Kelly is serving as an honorary captain. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Bills get no role in Pro Bowl despite despite strong defense

At the moment, the only Buffalo Bills representative at the Jan. 27 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., is their Hall of Fame quarterback, Jim Kelly, who will serve as one of the honorary co-captains for the AFC squad.

The NFL revealed the rosters for the AFC and NFC teams Tuesday night, and none of the Bills' current players was selected in voting by players, coaches, and fans.

It marked the first time since the Pro Bowl played after the 2012 season that the Bills were shut out in voting, although three of their players did appear in the game. No Bills were voted or selected as replacements in 2011.

According to an NFL source, defensive tackle Kyle Williams was selected as a first alternate for the Jan. 27 game, while defensive end Jerry Hughes was named a fourth alternate.

At least one Bills player who would seem to have cause to feel snubbed is linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who has had one of the best of his 12 NFL seasons in helping the team rank second in the league in total yards allowed. Alexander leads the Bills with 6.5 sacks.

It's also at least a mild surprise that no one from the secondary of the NFL's top-ranked pass defense received Pro Bowl recognition.

The Los Angeles Chargers lead the AFC with seven selections for the Pro Bowl, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers with six apiece. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are tied for the most NFC Pro Bowlers with five each.

