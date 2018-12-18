Deaths Death Notices
BOVE, Patricia A.
BOVE - Patricia A. December 16, 2018. Beloved mother of Mark Bove of N. Tonawanda, Lisa (Dennis) Bove-Charsley of Caneadea; grandmother to Christopher Bove of N. Tonawanda; sister to Floyd Pettengill of NJ and Edwin Pettengill of FL; sister to Carol Pettengill of FL. There will be no visitations or funeral. Arrangements under Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast, NY. Please share online condolences for the family at
www.truesdellfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home:
Treusdell Funeral Home
Guest BookPowered by Facebook