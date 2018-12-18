BOVE, Patricia A.

BOVE - Patricia A. December 16, 2018. Beloved mother of Mark Bove of N. Tonawanda, Lisa (Dennis) Bove-Charsley of Caneadea; grandmother to Christopher Bove of N. Tonawanda; sister to Floyd Pettengill of NJ and Edwin Pettengill of FL; sister to Carol Pettengill of FL. There will be no visitations or funeral. Arrangements under Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast, NY. Please share online condolences for the family at

