[BN] Blitz newsletter: Six UDFAs helped lead Bills to win over Lions

Robert Foster's late touchdown helped lift the Bills to a 14-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday and capped an incredible day for the team's undrafted free agents.

The Bills used six UDFAs in the win – three on offense and three on defense.

Jay Skurski broke them down by numbers of snaps played: Wide receiver Robert Foster (57), cornerback Levi Wallace (56), running back Keith Ford (41), linebacker Corey Thompson (20), defensive end Mike Love (9) and guard Ike Boettger (9).

“We feel good about it. I mean, obviously, we haven’t won as many games as we wanted to win, but the fact remains that we’re building this football team, I feel like, the right way,” coach Sean McDermott said. “That means trying to develop a football team that can sustain success over a period of time and compete at a high level over a period of time.”

Brian Daboll used 5-wide wrinkle: Mark Gaughan takes incredible notes while tracking Bills games. He believes that when the Bills went with a five-receiver set in Sunday's game, it was the first time in franchise history that they've ever used five receivers on the same offensive play. They've used an empty backfield plenty before, but always with a running back or tight end lined up as a receiver, he wrote.

Josh Allen's numbers look much better when you subtract the throwaways: Allen's official line was 13 completions on 26 pass attempts (50 percent ... bad), but Mark Gaughan noted that he had a high number of attempts that weren't actually intended as passes. Subtracting those out, he wrote that Allen's day was more like 13 for 19 (68.4 percent ... above average). The Bills rank last in the NFL in completion percentage this year at 54.2 percent, though Allen himself is lower at 52.2 percent.

Throwaways can be good: QB analyst Jim Kubiak wrote that Allen's throwaways and hard counts show he's making progress. He struggled with trying to extend plays that should've been throwaways earlier this year.

Lorenzo Alexander continues to amaze at age 35: Bills safety Micah Hyde put it succinctly: “Zo's a beast," he said. "Everything he does for us, especially at his age, man, this dude is a beast." Get that man a contract extension.

Bills game gets impressive rating: The Bills-Lions game drew a 35.8 television rating, which was down from last week's (non-prime time) season high but better than the season average.

