Amherst man faces three felony sex charges

An Amherst man was scheduled to appear in Wheatfield Town Court on Tuesday night on three felony sex charges, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin J. Morris, 31, has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a juvenile female, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Morris was charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse. He also was charged with child endangerment. He was arrested after a two-week investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He had previously been arraigned and held at the Niagara County Jail on $20,000 bail.