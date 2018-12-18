Amherst celebrates 'Amazing Community' in winning town slogan

It's not easy to sum up a 200-year-old town, where 126,000 people live, in just a few words.

But Amherst officials think they've found their new official slogan, after wrapping up a contest tied to the town's bicentennial celebration.

The winning entry, from Sweet Home High School junior Jess Noltee of Eggertsville: “Amherst: Ambitious Citizens, Amazing Community, Ample Opportunities."

The competition was targeted to students, but open to anyone.

The runner-up slogan came from Getzville's Darlene Pope: “Amherst: A Town Rich in Diversity.” And third place came from Ramona D. Popowich, a former Town Board member: “Amherst: Excellence Since 1818.”

The finalists were selected from among 42 submissions. The other slogan ideas covered a wide range of topics, from history and friendliness to attributes such as institutions of higher education and grocery stores. The slogans that didn't make the cut included "A vibrant community of which its citizens can be proud" and "Simply the best place to be."

Deputy Supervisor Francina Spoth, who organized the contest, announced the winners at the final bicentennial event of the year on Monday.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa said he expects the town will use all three finalists in some capacity.

The town wrapped up its slogan contest the same day Money magazine named Amherst the best place to live in New York state.