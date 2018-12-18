3 can't-miss shows: Night Slaves, Ben Vaughn, the CPX

Night Slaves, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Revolution Gallery (1419 Hertel Ave.), $5-$10.

Last-minute holiday shoppers perusing North Buffalo's Revolution Gallery will be greeted to the dark, experimental sounds of Night Slaves.

Formed by local stalwarts John Toohill and David Kane back in 2015, the minimalist industrial duo has since evolved into a proper band, adding the likes of Toohill's Alpha Hopper band mate Ryan McMullen and Kelly Mordaunt of the Mordaunt Sisters to the fold. The fully realized outfit will be performing a pair of sets for gallery customers in need of some extra stocking stuffers.

Coming off of the recent release of its latest record, the menacing and groove-heavy "Night Slaves III," the group is readying its next collection of new music, set to be shared sometime next year. Fans of Nick Cave, Nine Inch Nails and Interpol should all find something they like in Night Slaves.

<a href="http://nightslaves.bandcamp.com/album/night-slaves-iii">Night Slaves III by Night Slaves</a>

Ben Vaughn, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Mohawk Place (47 E Mohawk St.), $7.

Seasoned music vet Ben Vaughn is making a rare return to the road this winter, one that includes a stop at Mohawk Place.

The New Jersey born singer-songwriter/producer/composer has been steadily releasing records since sharing his debut offering "The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn" (also the title of his syndicated radio program) back in 1986 with his group the Ben Vaughn Combo. His retro rock material sprinkles in dashes of roots, pop and blues. He most notably recorded his album "Rambler 65," one of the high points in his diverse catalog, entirely from the inside of his car.

Local support will be provided by the retro jangle pop act Church Key Social and the Mark Norris Combo, the latter featuring the frontman of Buffalo's beloved power-pop act Girlpope.

The CPX, 5 p.m. Dec. 23, Mohawk Place (47 E Mohawk St.), $5.

Alternative-country fans will be blessed with yet another Christmas miracle this weekend as the CPX returns to the stage. The rollicking roots act is back for the fourth go-around at Mohawk Place for its annual CPX-mas throwdown.

Formally known as the Andrew J. Reimers Country-Punk Extravaganza!, the now writer-friendly CPX shared its debut and only proper release "Wide Right Blues" in 2012. Despite the small discography, the band became a live music staple during its time, and while it's no longer completely active, the act will still brush the dust off for the occasional festival and, of course, around the holidays.

If this is your first time catching the CPX, think genre-heavyweights like Uncle Tupelo or the Old 97s and you have a good place to start.

Frequent CPX-mas players the Last Conservative will also perform along with the Innocent Bystanders and Ryan Kaminski.