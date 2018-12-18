Two Buffalo men accused of using counterfeit cash at 7-Eleven

Two Buffalo men each face a felony charge after police said they were found in possession of $354 in counterfeit cash.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven at Niagara Street, near Hampshire Street, early Monday after an employee reported two men used $185 in fake cash to buy a prepaid credit card, according to a Buffalo police report.

Officers subsequently pulled over a vehicle and found the cash – consisting of 17 $20 bills, two $5 bills and four $1 bills – and the card in the pockets of one of the men inside.

Police arrested Jaquinn M. Rolack, 22, and Kenneth L. Lowe Jr., 23, at about 1:45 a.m. at the Central District police station and charged them each with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to the report.