WRZOS, Dorothy A. (Lis)

WRZOS - Dorothy A. (nee Lis)

December 16, 2018, age 85 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Wrzos; dearest mother of Kathleen (late Walter) Jasinski, late Edward (Eileen), Sharon (Christopher) Zaluski, Maryann Setter (Wayne Thomson), Lawrence (Janice Stupshen), Thomas (Nancy) and Christine (Larry) Wroblewski; sister of Robert (Mary) Lis, late William (late Betty) Lis, late Julie (late Frank) Seiler and the late Mary Ussery; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 9:30 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com