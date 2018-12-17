Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 17)
We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Rachel Glowniak, Dunkirk, bowling — Rolled series of 646, 632 and 629 with a high game of 258 in three wins for Marauders.
- Dani Haskell, Franklinville, basketball — Averaged 30.7 points in first three games of junior season to move into 14th place on WNY’s all-time scoring list with 1,941 points.
- Madison Phelps, Pioneer, rifle — Tied team record by shooting 291 in win over Alden.
- Maggie Spyche, Orchard Park, hockey — Stopped 30 of 31 shots for FLOP in tie with Monsignor Martin. Leads WNYGVIHF with .968 save percentage.
- Kyra Wood, City Honors, basketball — Sophomore averaged 30.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 2-1 week for Centaurs.
Story topics: Prep Talk Athlete of the Week
Share this article