Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 17)
We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Mason Goodridge, Springville-Griffith, basketball — Scored 21 against Starpoint to become first player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points and followed up with 19 in win over Holland.
- Tyler Hind, Randolph, basketball — MVP of Rick Hughes Tournament averaged 22 points and 6.3 assists in wins over Ellicottville, Franklinville and Iroquois.
- Tim Nettina, Canisius, hockey — Scored winning goal with 53 seconds left in regulation of 3-2 victory over Williamsville North and assisted on winner in 2-1 defeat of Orchard Park.
- Nathen Papiernik, Niagara Falls, bowling — Rolled 299 game as part of 742 series in win over Niagara-Wheatfield.
- Aiden Rabideau, Clarence, wrestling — Defending sectional champion won 132-pound class at ECIC championships, leading Red Devils to team title.
