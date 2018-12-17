UB names Bartolomei chief of campus law enforcement

A 22-year veteran of campus law enforcement was named the new chief of university police at the University at Buffalo, Laura Hubbard, UB's vice president for finance and administration announced Monday.

Chris J. Bartolomei, who served assistant police chief at UB for the past five years, has served as interim chief since his predecessor, Gerald Schoenle, retired in January. Bartolomei began his law enforcement career as a police officer in 1996 at UB. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2007 and later promoted to assistant chief of patrol operations in 21010.

As chief, Bartolomei will be responsible for managing, planning and directing law enforcement activities for the 65 sworn personnel and 13 civilian employees under him.

Bartolomei has a master's degree from Niagara University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the U.S. Secret Service Dignitary Protection Program.