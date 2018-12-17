Lockport WR Malik Brooks doesn't plan to sign with UB on Wednesday

Malik Brooks is not expected to sign a national letter of intent to play football at the University at Buffalo when the early signing period opens Wednesday.

Brooks, a senior at Lockport who was an All-Western New York selection at wide receiver, told The News on Monday that he plans to sign his national letter of intent in February.

“My family and I don’t think it’s time to sign,” Brooks said. “That (UB) is still my first choice. I’m not really considering other schools.”

He said UB remains at the top of his list because it is close to home, and said that while other college football programs have reached out, he has not made any other decision regarding his college choice.

“I want to make sure everything is right,” Brooks said.

Brooks set the Western New York record for receiving yards (1,244) in a season, and set a Lockport school record for receptions (47) and touchdowns (17) in a season.

247Sports ranks Brooks, a 3-star recruit, as the No. 4 recruit in New York state and the No. 64 wide receiver in the nation. Monmouth and Central Connecticut State are also recruiting Brooks to play football, and Toledo’s coaches recently visited Brooks at Lockport.

Brooks also plays basketball and runs track at Lockport.

“He told me he’s not sure what he wants to do,” Lockport coach Trait Smith said. “He wants to stay close to home. I spoke with him around 3:30 p.m. (Monday), and he hasn’t made a decision yet.”

Brooks originally announced his verbal commitment to UB via Twitter on Oct. 28.

“(I) want to thank Coach Leipold, Coach Ianello and the Entire UB staff for making UB feel like the perfect school for me,” Brooks wrote when he announced his commitment.

With Brooks reopening his recruitment, 17 players are expected to sign letters to join the Bulls when the early signing period for FBS programs opens Wednesday and concludes two days later.

The Bulls (10-3) face Troy (9-3) on Saturday in the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, Ala. UB’s coaches plan to receive the signed letters in Mobile on Wednesday morning. The letters will arrive in digital format from players who will join the Bulls’ incoming 2019 freshman class. 247Sports ranks UB's class 10th in the 12-team MAC.

The second signing period for football starts Feb. 6 and ends April 1.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding, and the NCAA prohibits coaches from commenting on recruits until after schools have received the letters of intent.