Students from I-Prep win space flight competition

A team of students from Buffalo Public Schools has been named the local winner of the 2019 "Take Flight Space Experiments Program."

The competition included more than 500 local students in grades 5 through 12 who proposed experiments that can be tested in low earth orbit. The winning experiment was designed by a team of students from the International Preparatory School on the West Side.

The experiment looks at how microgravity reacts with a bacteria that decomposes matter to determine potential use for farming on another planet. The experiment will be launched next year to the International Space Station, where it will be tested by astronauts.

The competition is run locally by the nonprofit WNY STEM Hub – which steers students toward fields in science, technology, engineering and math – and made possible with significant grants from Praxair and Moog.