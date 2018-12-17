STOLL, John L.

STOLL - John L. Putting up with ALS for 2 1/2 years. December 15, 2018. Beloved husband of Margaret M. Stoll (nee Collins); loving father of Julia M. (Jesse) Ripley and Timothy J. (Heather Jost) Stoll; dearest grandfather of Caroline M. Ripley and Maxwell J. Stoll; survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 4-8 PM at the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd. (one mile north of Maple), where prayers will offered Wednesday, 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the BVM Church, 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vietnam Veterans of America, WNY Chapter 77 Food Pantry, 47 Main St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences to denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com