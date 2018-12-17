Share this article

South Park seeking info on alumni who died in military service

South Park High School is looking for information about the school's fallen warriors.

The school plans to hold a ceremony in May 2019 honoring all South Park alumni who have died in military service, said principal Theresa A. Schuta. She said the school does not want to leave any worthy alumni out of the ceremony.

So far, researcher Matt Parsons has found information about 179 South Park alumni who died in military service dating back as far as World War I.

Anyone who has information about South Park alumni who died in military service may call the school at 816-4828 or email sphsaa@aol.com.

