Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 17, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A holiday verse from poet John Greenleaf Whittier, born on this date in 1807, “A little smile, a word of cheer, A bit of love from someone near, A little gift from one held dear, Best wishes for the coming year. These make a Merry Christmas!”

SAVE A PLATE – The Niagara County Office for the Aging’s Eat Well Stay Well program will host a Pendleton Christmas Lunch on Tuesday in Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, Campbell Boulevard at Bear Ridge Road.

Menu is chicken kiev, twice-baked potato, roll, vegetables, cheesecake and a beverage. Suggested contribution is $3.25. To reserve a seat, call 418-4143.

TAKE A BREATHER – The Memory Lane respite program at First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will offer a pre-holiday break Tuesday for those caring for a family member with a memory impairment at home.

Trained volunteers will provide supervised fun activities from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the memory impaired, along with crafts, music, singing and a hot meal, all at no charge. For info and a guest registration, call the church office at 692-1319 or email church@firstprestona.org.

FREEDOM TRAIL – Ally Spongr, director and curator of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, is this week’s guest speaker in the free IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The program begins at noon in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo with a Great Courses video. The series will celebrate its ninth anniversary at 1 p.m., then go on hiatus for the next two Tuesdays for the holidays.

TAILS UP – Ten Lives Club cat shelter holds a Holiday “Meowy” Hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ernie Weber’s Beef-n-Ale, 3167 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. $8 admission includes a beef on weck sandwich, salad and desserts. There also will be raffles, a cash bar and a visit from Santa. For info, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

DECK THE HALLS – Lesley Mucha, owner of Small Indulgences jewelry sales, will lead a Christmas ornament-making workshop at December Family Night from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Admission is free. A pizza dinner is available at 5:30 p.m. for a small donation. Reservations are required. Call 434-7433.

YULES OF YESTERYEAR – The Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society invites everyone to “Bring Your Memories” to their Christmas party at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the museum at 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free.

