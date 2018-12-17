Possible measles exposure investigated at Williamsville South

The Erie County Department of Health is investigating possible measles exposure at Williamsville South High School, according to a statement released Monday evening by a spokesman for County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

Peter Anderson said there is currently not a confirmed case at the school, but the Health Department is taking precautionary measures, in concert with school officials, to notify faculty and parents.

This is a separate case from the one announced Dec. 12 by Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, in which an Eastern European immigrant infected with measles was reported to have visited eight public places locally between Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

Anderson said the health commissioner has been briefed on the latest possible measles exposure and will be following up.