O'Hara boys win fourth straight

Cardinal O’Hara (4-0) remained undefeated in boys basketball with an 82-49 triumph over visiting Frontier on Monday night. Jermaine Haynes Jr. led the Hawks with 20 points, Haakim Siner added 12 and Justin Hemphill 11 points. Brandon Dunz had 18 for the Falcons.

Sophomore captain Kyra Wood scored 30 points to lead City Honors over Buffalo Arts, 53-41, in Canisius Cup basketball play among Buffalo Public Schols teams. Freshman Destiny Barber had 20 points for Arts.

Goalies stand out in girls hockey draw

Sissy Harman (Eden) made 42 saves for HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) to help her team gain a 1-1 tie with LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) in a WNY Girls Ice Hockey Federation game at Holiday Rink. Dylan Gorski (Iroquois) had 20 saves for LID.

Emma Cooper (Eden)) of HEWS and Jersey Phillips (Depew) of LID had the only goals.

Canisius icers roll

Canisius scored goals even-strength, short-handed ones and on the power play in the opening period and went on to an 8-1 victory over Frontier at HarborCenter.

Jack Cleary, Ryan Lashinger (short-handed) and John Dubiel (power play) had the goals for the Crusaders in the opening period as Canisius won its sixth without a loss in Division I of the Boys Hockey Federation. Dubiel, Lashinger, Ryan Coyne, Mike Lafferty and Jaden Riley added third-period goals for Canisius. Nate Dolan scored for Frontier.

Sammy Nichols had a pair of assists for the Crusaders.

Hamburg defeated Lockport-Niagara Falls, 8-1, in their Division 2 game at Hyde Park Arena in the Falls. Tim Stuart and Andrew Lauria each had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs. Luke Wojnicki scored twice and Chris Damiani had three assists.

Eight Kenmore West players scored goals in the Blue Devils’ 15-1 win over Amherst at Harbor Center. Michael Barker scored four times, Joe Collesano three and Dylan Speck and Gavin Piehler each had two goals. Drew Rasulo had four assists and a goal and Piehler picked up an assist.

Fed tourney to move

The New York State Federation Tournament of Champions will be on the move again following the event in Glen Falls in March.

The New York State Federation of Secondary School Athletic Associations announced Monday that New York City will host for the first time beginning the weekend of March 27, 2020, at Rose Hill Gymnasium of Fordham University in the Bronx. That will be the first of three years that Fordham will serve as the site of the annual season-ending playoff tournament.

The Federation brings together the boys and girls basketball postseason champions of the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association, New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association, New York Alliance of Independent Schools and the New York City’s PSAL tournaments with the four vying for the right to be called the overall champion of New York in Classes AA, A and B.

Park to honor two with jersey retirements

Park School will hold a ceremony before Thursday’s 6 p.m. co-ed Alumni basketball game at the Rich Family Activity Center on campus to retire the jerseys of the two highest basketball scorers in the school’s history. Chris Moore, Class of 1996, and Seychelle Mikofsky (’16) will be honored. Moore scored 2,161 points in his carer and Mikofsky 1,242 in her four seasons.