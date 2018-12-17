Federation boys and girls hoops tourney moves to New York City in 2020

The New York State Federation Tournament of Champions in boys and girls basketball will be on the move again following this March’s appearance in Glens Falls.

The New York State Federation of Secondary School Athletic Associations announced Monday that New York City will host for the first time beginning the weekend of March 27, 2020, at Rose Hill Gymnasium at Fordham University. That will be the first of three years that Fordham will serve as the site of the annual season-ending playoff tournament.

The Federation brings together the boys and girls postseason champions of the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association, New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association, New York Alliance of Independent Schools and the New York City’s PSAL tournaments with the four vying for the right to be called the overall champion of New York in Classes AA, A and B.

Last season, the tournament returned to its previous home in Glens Falls after a run in Albany. The Park School captured the Class A Federation title to become the first Western New York school to win a classification title at Fed since the Pioneers of Park in Class B in 2015.

Glens Falls again serves as host of the Federation Tournament this winter and will host the NYSPHSAA Final Four beginning in 2020. Glens Falls hosted the event for 36 years before Binghamton was awarded the tournament for 2017 to 2019.