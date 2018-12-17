MASZCZAK, Mary E. (Lyons)

January 14, 1936 - December 15, 2018. Wife of the late William F.; mother of Kathleen, Karen, Kristine Maszczak, Kim (Dave) Holingbaugh, Kevin and William II (Jennifer) Maszczak; grandmother of Melissa, Zachary, Danielle, David, Allison, Stephanie and Sarah; great-grandmother of Rhiannon and expecting another great-granddaughter on Mary's birthday; sister of Richard (late Betty), Edmund (Donna) Lyons and the late Daniel (Emily) Dillon; survived by fur babies Bella and Dixie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday, 4-6:30 PM. Funeral prayers at 6:30 PM.