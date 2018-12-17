Letter: Vote-seeking perpetrators to blame for our social ills

“Much of the social history of the Western world, over the past three decades, has been a history of replacing what worked with what sounded good.” – Thomas Sowell

Remember how we used to view “Mao Think” as an absurd behavior? Perhaps this is the way resurging Asian countries now view us. Propagandized media and Hollywood fantasy have befuddled our attitudes in everything from marriage and family structure, to historic American values.

Decades ago there was hardly ever any girl fights, mass killings, drug epidemics and pandemic social distress, like today. Whoever heard of public officials championing anarchy and open borders, until now?

If these vote-seeking perpetrators who prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens were made to allow these criminal trespassers to interlope on their properties and to also provide the same benefits expected from us, there would be instant personality changes.

The fact our government has been allowing unrestricted fair and foul international importing, does not mean “globalization” is anything but a popularized American perception. China doesn’t allow foreign ownership of property and has long exercised tariffs and taxes on foreign goods. Japan also has nationalistic trade practices. The U.S. outsourcing its domestic manufacturing and services on a grand scale is new but the global economy is very old.

President Trump was elected because he promised to try to remedy the major causes of our divided country.

He is not the originator of these divisions. Besides himself, he has many powerful enemies because billionaire outsourcers do not want their profits and methods taxed or regulated.

Perhaps many of his critics should develop a sense of humor about Trump’s personality, until we see if his opposition start remembering some of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s successful New Deal trade and economic practices.

Mud pies won’t improve our circumstances or lower the U.S.’ burgeoning deficits.

Louis L. Boehm

Orchard Park