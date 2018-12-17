Letter: Canalside ice rink needs more hours open to public

I agree with the writer who complained about the hours at the Canalside ice rink. I thought this was supposed to be a public ice rink and closing on Monday and Tuesday to make money off tournaments is ludicrous.

The skating season is short enough and changes must be made ASAP to accommodate those of us who enjoy a healthy winter time activity. So far Canalside has come a long way and we don’t need any black eyes to tarnish this image.

Marty Farrell

West Seneca