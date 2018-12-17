Letter: Bush’s death is a reminder of lost civility at the helm

With the death of former President George H.W. Bush, I am again reminded of how low the presidency has sunk with Donald Trump in the White House.

This past summer, during another one of his self-glorification rallies, Trump again boasted of his slogan “Make America Great Again” and then went out of his way to mock Bush’s slogan of “Thousand Points of Light.” Trump declared “I never quite got that one. What the hell is that?”

A “Thousand Points of Light,” of course, is a phrase coined by Bush to encourage volunteerism. It is not surprising that Trump would mock this phrase. While Bush was a war hero and tireless servant of the American people, Trump is a hollow shell of a human being, whose entire life has been a testament to unbridled greed, selfishness, and criminality.

Bush was, and remains, a beacon of service and sacrifice to his country, as are countless other Americans, both great and small, who have volunteered and given their time, talent, and treasure to their fellow man and their country.

Service and sacrifice of course, are alien concepts to a self-absorbed and self-aggrandizing narcissist like Trump. America is great because of men like Bush, and the nation will remain great, not because of Trump, but in spite of him.

Richard W. Kirisits

Kenmore