Letter: Bush did the best he could at the time

George H.W. Bush was not a great president. He was not a mediocre president. He was the last genuine American president.

A decorated World War II pilot, congressman, businessman, ambassador to the United Nations and chief of the liaison office in China, director of CIA and vice president. He did what had to be done no matter the political consequences.

Can you imagine a Republican president that actually raises taxes in order to cut the budget deficit instead of cutting taxes and increasing the deficit like Trump did? Anyone who literally believed in, “Read my lips, no new taxes” should not be allowed to vote.

Can you imagine a president who lobbies a coalition of nations and gains United Nations approval to expel Saddam Hussein from Kuwait?

Invading Iraq would have led to years of occupation, urban warfare resulting in a high monetary cost and in human lives which is what happened with George W. Bush a decade later.

George H.W. Bush presided over the fall of communism which resulted in cutting military spending by half. This cut in spending along with tax increases by him and President Bill Clinton led to a budget surplus during the next economic cycle upturn.

He passed the Clean Air Act and American Disabilities Act. He served the nation with honor, civility and principle, traits that our current president does not possess.

Clinton was embarrassing and George W. Bush incompetent, but they look like Washington and Jefferson compared to our current president, a P.T. Barnum showman who hijacks populism to prey on peoples fear and ignorance.

What has happened to our country?

Michael J. Nemeth

Orchard Park