KLOSKO, Rita C. (Nowak)

KLOSKO - Rita C. (nee Nowak)

December 15, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus C. Klosko; dearest mother of Thomas Klosko and Patricia Klosko; loving grandmother of Robin (David) Spaulding, Scott (Bridget) Klosko and Mark Klosko; great-grandmother of Brett, Logan, Brayden and Emma; also survived by sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.,) on Wednesday morning at 9 AM and at St. Josaphat's R.C. Church at 9:30 AM. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday 4-8 PM. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com