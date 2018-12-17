KENNEDY, Carolann (Haas)

KENNEDY - Carolann (nee Haas)

December 16, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Eugene A. Kennedy; dear mother of Kimberly (Alan) Gollnitz and Randal Kennedy; grandmother of Kirk, Chad (Kim), Tyler, Nicholas and Noah Gollnitz, and Russell, Steven (Miranda) and Randal Kennedy Jr.; also survived by six great-grandchildren, one predeceased granddaughter and grandson. Funeral Service from Barron-Funeral home, inc., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd. Cheektowaga), Wednesday at 10 AM. Family present Tuesday, 4-8 PM.