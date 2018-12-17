JAROMIN, Matilda (Zych)

of Lackawanna, NY, December 15, 2018, at the age of 103, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Albert M. "George" Jaromin; dearest mother of Georgiann (late Kenneth) Barber and Elaine M. Jaromin; loving grandmother of James Barber; cherished daughter of the late Valentine Zych and Josephine Baron (nee Polanski), and the late John Baron. Sister of the late Aloysius (late Rose) Baron. The family will be present to receive family and friends Tuesday from 2-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 9:45, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Mrs. Jaromin was a member of the OLV Altar and Rosary Society, and a member and past president of the Lackawanna Garden Club and Trac II Seniors. Please share concolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com