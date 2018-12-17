Jamestown police seek public's help to solve two weekend stabbings

Jamestown police are seeking help to solve two stabbings in which the victims have not been cooperative in the investigations.

The first happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an unknown location, and was discovered by police after the victim was transported by private vehicle to UPMC Chautauqua. Police said the victim was stabbed by someone who walked up to the victim as he sat in his parked vehicle.

No time was reported for the second stabbing, which occurred Sunday. That victim turned up at residence on West 8th Street and was transported to UPMC Chautauqua, where he was treated.

Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries, said police. Both appeared to have been targeted and were not victims of random violence.

Police ask anyone with information related to either or both crimes to call the department's anonymous tip line at 483-TIPS, or contact police via the Tips 411 App.