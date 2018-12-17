Jamestown police looking for shooting suspect

The Jamestown Police Department is seeking an assailant who shot another man in the arm several times early Sunday.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after midnight following an argument on the street between the two men in the area of 96 Falconer St. According to police, the shooter drove up to the victim in a small silver sedan and sped off, traveling west, after firing the shots.

The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police, who said the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence. The victim, police added, has not been cooperative with the police investigation.

Jamestown police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call its anonymous tip line at 483-TIPS. Those with information may also contact police through the Tips 411 App.