Jack Eichel named NHL's third star of the week

Sabres captain Jack Eichel was named the NHL's third star for the week ending Sunday.

Washington's Alex Ovechkin was named the first star and Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele was named the second star.

Eichel had five goals and four assists in four games as the Sabres went 3-0-1 and moved into second place in the Atlantic Division. He capped the week with his fifth four-point performance with two goals and two assists against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

He has nine goals and four points in an ongoing six-game points streak heading into Tuesday's game against Florida.

In 34 games, he has 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points.