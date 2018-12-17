HOLMES, Anne Mary

HOLMES - Anne Mary Of Catonsville, MD, formerly of Buffalo, NY, on December 10, 2018, went to be with the Lord. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Holmes; beloved sister of Fr. Joachim A. Giermek, OFM Conv.; cherished sister-in-law of Mary Giermek and her late husband Stanley; dear aunt of Thomas Giermek (Mary), Christopher Giermek (Karen), and Stephen Giermek (Grace); loving great-aunt of Julia, Mary Katherine, Erin, Monica, Alexander, Benjamin, and Maya Giermek. Services private. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anne's name to the St. Joseph Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228.