Get your face on a latte at Dunkin' Friday

If you've ever wanted a portrait of your face on a latte, now's your chance.

Celebrity latte artist Michael Breach will create custom latte art at Dunkin' Donuts, 6601 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Niagara Falls from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. Bring a photo – of your kids or your cat, for example – and Breach will reproduce it in espresso and foam. You have to pay for the drink, but the design is free.

The event celebrates the chain's new handcrafted hot and iced espresso beverages. Dunkin' is relaunching its espresso line with new state-of-the-art equipment and a new recipe. The reformulated lineup includes lattes and cappuccinos.

Breach has appeared on "The Rachael Ray Show," "Watch What Happens Live" and "The Today Show."