Buffalo Bills 14, Detroit Lions 13
Bills wide receiver Robert Foster celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Robert Foster scores the game-winning touchdown.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Robert Foster makes a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down against Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lions' Matt Prater and Sam Martin watch a failed field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Jason Croom makes a catch on Lions' Glover Quin in the fourth quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills running back Keith Ford rushes for a first down against Lions defensive back Tracy Walker in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Patrick DiMarco walks off the field hurt in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Keith Ford rushes for a first down against Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones drops a pass while covered by Lions cornerback Darius Slay in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leaves the game hurt in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Josh Allen makes a throw in the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie gets hurt on a punt return in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Patrick DiMarco rushes for a first down against Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbles the ball while tackled by Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Josh Allen makes a throw in the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Zay Jones has the ball knocked away by Lions' Darius Slay late in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Detroit's Kenny Golladay makes a catch on Tre'Davious White in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Robert Foster catches a pass in front of Lions defensive back Mike Ford and wipes out side judge Boris Cheek in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Robert Foster catches a pass in front of Lions defensive back Mike Ford and wipes out side judge Boris Cheek in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Robert Foster has a ball broken up by Detroit's Mike Ford in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lions' Theo Riddick makes a run in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Detroit's Kenny Golladay makes a catch on Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown against Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Bills defensive back Levi Wallace in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down against Lions defensive back Tracy Walker in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Robert Foster has a ball broken up by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a catch on Bills' Treu2019Davious White in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lions' Matthew Stafford scrambles from the pocket in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lions' Matthew Stafford runs away from a rushing Bills' Kyle Williams in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Trainers care for a injured Marcus Murphy in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Josh Allen makes a throw to Robert Foster in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer tackles Lions running back LeGarrette Blount in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive back Siran Neal and Bills cornerback Lafayette Pitts knock into each other on a punt in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lions running back Zach Zenner is tackled by Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie makes a run in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds and Lorenzo Alexander bring down Lions' Brandon Powell in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams walks the field during pregame warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during pregame warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Marcus Murphy runs with the ball during warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy walks out of the tunnel for warmups. He was ruled officially out of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka walks on the field during pregame warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Keith Ford runs with the ball during warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy tailgating in the parking lot before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Elijah Sturbivant of Virginia rides a mechanical reindeer in the parking lot before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy tailgating in the parking lot before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans snap photos in front of the Bills store before the game with the Lions.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 52
Sunday, December 16, 2018
The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions, 14-13, on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Jay Skurski observations: Bills overcome running back injuries in win
Vic Carucci: Even with nothing on the line, Bills show plenty of grit
Smiles at Bills-Lions tailgate at New Era Field
