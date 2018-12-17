Falls man, 28, charged with heroin trafficking, bomb-making

A Niagara Falls man was arrested on charges of heroin trafficking and weapons possession after federal agents discovered a homemade bomb in his residence, said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

Jeffrey Richards, 28, of Packard Court, was identified by agents from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force as a significant narcotic trafficker in the Niagara Falls area who also manufactured bombs. He was charged with possession and intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, weapons possession to further drug trafficking, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and making and possessing an unlawful destructive device.

A raid conducted at his apartment Friday resulted in the recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected heroin, in addition to marijuana and cocaine, 10 firearms, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and an improvised explosive device. Bomb-making materials were also confiscated.

Richards faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life and a fine of up to $5,000,000.