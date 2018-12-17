ESCHRICH, Deacon Paul C.

ESCHRICH - Deacon Paul C. Age 90, passed away surrounded by his family on December 14, 2018, at his home in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of the late Lois Janet (Schmitt) Eschrich; they celebrated 66 years of marriage. Paul was born in Buffalo, NY on January 18, 1928 to the late Frank and Florence (Whelan) Eschrich. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Army as a Medical Corpsman. His work career started as a Chemist for Olin Corporation and ended 40 years later as a Ballistics Engineer at Winchester. He retired after 15 years as Technical Director and consultant for S.A.A.M.I. He was ordained a permanent Deacon on June 22, 1985 in the Hartford Archdiocese, and served Saint Therese Parish in Branford, CT and at Saint John Vianney in Orchard Park, NY. Paul was a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus and a Noble Degree of the Knights of Saint John. His other activities included teaching judo, playing tennis, sailing on Long Island Sound, golfing and spending time with his shooting buddies. Paul leaves behind his five children: Paulette M. Eschrich, Mark (Patricia) Eschrich, Timothy (Rosanne) Eschrich, Douglas Eschrich, and David (Mary Kay) Eschrich. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by two sons, Bernard and John Eschrich. A funeral mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, December 19, at 11 AM at Saint Therese Church in Branford, CT. Burial will be at a later date in Orchard Park, NY. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com