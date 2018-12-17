Fashion Outlets' food hall includes poke, lobster rolls, tacos

Mercado Place Food Hall, a trendy eatery set for an outparcel at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, has unveiled its lineup of restaurants.

The local and regional offerings include:

Tesla 1900. The food hall's anchor tenant will feature craft beers and spirits.

8020 Grill, featuring gourmet burgers

Vecchia Pizza & Pasta, featuring wood-fired pizza and fresh pasta

Mother Clucker’s, featuring Peri Peri Chicken

Ray Woody’s Chippery, featuring fresh, made-to-order potato and root vegetable chips

Tortuga, featuring tacos and tortas

Poke, featuring Hawaiian sushi

Roastrs Coffee, featuring fresh roasted coffee and mini donuts

Brothers Maine Lobster, featuring lobster and shrimp rolls

Flip Dog, featuring gourmet hot dogs

Granpa’s Garden, featuring chopped salads and grain bowls

Aunt Ida’s Fried Chicken, featuring southern fried chicken

321Juice, featuring fresh juice and smoothies

Mercado has room for another three tenants. The 16,000-square-foot building is located along Military Road and will have patio seating outside. There will also be space for live entertainment, cooking classes and wine tastings.

The EXPO Market in the Market Arcade is another example of a food hall. Several restaurants and drink establishments share one building, where patrons can eat and mingle.

Mercado Place Food Hall is set to open in spring.