D'Youville seeks first city approval for Health Professions Hub project

D'Youville College is moving ahead with plans for a new $20 million Health Professions Hub on its West Side campus, after obtaining the first in a series of city approvals before starting construction on the project.

The college, with more than $5 million in support from Catholic Health, plans to create a new clinical training center that will educate future health professionals through associates, bachelors and advanced degree programs, while also offering primary care services to residents of D'Youville's West Side neighborhood.

Plans call for a 50,000-square-foot building on 0.86 acres on the west side of Connecticut Street, south of Plymouth Avenue and north of West Avenue. The total size and appearance of the proposed three-story L-shaped building are not yet determined.

But it would include spaces for a community clinic on the first floor, classrooms and conference space for a workforce development center on the second floor, and a virtual simulation training center on the third floor, as well as a two-story, 200-seat amphitheater.

Catholic Health obtained $5.07 million from Community Partners of WNY to support the new hub, which was unveiled earlier in the fall. The hospital system will provide staffing and other resources to operate the health center for area families, while also enabling students and paraprofessionals to develop or enhance their skills in a clinical setting.

Officials are working on more detailed site plans, but received approval Monday night from the city Planning Board to combine 295, 305 and a portion of 283 Connecticut into a single parcel. Those properties currently contain a pair of concrete block buildings and a brick building – one of which is already used by D'Youville as an education center, while the other is a former service station – and a 160-space college parking lot, which will be expanded to 236.

A separate application will be filed later for the site plan approval, likely by early spring, said attorney Steven J. Ricca of Bond Schoeneck & King, who represents the school. D'Youville officials plan to seek $10 million in state aid and $10 million in private donations to fund the project. If approved, construction is expected to start in summer 2019, with completion by fall 2020.