Do you have the best holiday decorations? Share your photos.

We're halfway through December, the month of picking out your Christmas tree (or drag the artificial one from your basement); dusting off the old nativity sets; wrestling with stringing ornaments, lights or inflatable Santas; and if you're particularly proud of your holiday displays, showing off your work.

[If picking a tree is still on your to-do list, click here for a list of places you can cut your own Christmas tree.]

As we're counting down the days until Christmas, we're collecting your photos of trees and lights.

Email your photos and caption information to qliu@buffnews.com, including where and when the photos were taken. We may feature them on BuffaloNews.com.

[If you need inspiration, check out our gallery featuring how interior designers decorate for the holidays. ]

Happy decorating.