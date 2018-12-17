Cuomo calls for 'Green New Deal' to eliminate carbon footprint in N.Y.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced New York State would embark on a "Green New Deal" to eliminate the state's carbon footprint by 2040 by shifting to 100 percent renewable energy by that date.

"Extreme weather is a reality. It is obvious across the globe. It is obvious to everyone with a television set," Cuomo said in his address this morning outlining the state's 2019 legislative agenda. "This is not an issue of present inconvenience, it is an issue of future viability."

Cuomo chided federal positions on climate change saying that even as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issues reports acknowledging that it exists, its top leadership denies its existence.

"I've never seen anything like it," Cuomo said. "And, we've seen a lot from our federal government."