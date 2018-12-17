Call center plans to hire 100 in new Amherst office

A company that provides customer service and other back-office support for mass transit systems is seeking sales tax breaks to open an office in Getzville.

Cubic Transportation Systems plans to hire 100 workers and spend $1.1 million to equip a 20,000-square-foot, vacant office building at 33 Dodge Road owned by Uniland Development Co., according to documents filed with the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.

The workers in Cubic's Getzville office would handle the company's contract with the New York City-based Metropolitan Transportation Authority, but there's a chance for future growth at the facility with other contracts, said David Mingoia, the IDA's executive director.

The company is eligible for $96,250 in sales tax breaks for the project. The IDA board of directors could vote on the request at Friday's meeting and renovations could begin in January.