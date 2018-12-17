Teen faces prison after pleading guilty to 2017 murder of step-grandfather

A Buffalo teen who plotted with her boyfriend to kill her step-grandfather last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth F. Case, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday.

Alexandria Heath, 18, admitted that she and Romaine Jirdon intentionally caused the death of Thomas Heath, 58. The victim was beaten and stabbed during a confrontation Nov. 17, 2017, in his West Ferry Street home.

Heath faces a maximum penalty of 20 years to life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 25. She continues to be held without bail.

Jirdon, 20, who also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before Case in November, faces the same penalty when he is sentenced Jan. 4.