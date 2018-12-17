Sabres send defenseman Matt Tennyson back to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres made another change to their defense Monday, sending Matt Tennyson back to Rochester.

Tennyson, 28, was a healthy scratch for the Sabres' 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday in TD Garden. He was a minus-3 one night earlier in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals, a performance that prompted the team to recall Brendan Guhle from Rochester.

Tennyson did not record a point and was a minus-4 in his four games with the Sabres. His demotion likely means defenseman Nathan Beaulieu could return for the team's game Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. Beaulieu suffered an upper-body injury Saturday in Washington that limited him to one second-period shift and prevented him from playing against the Bruins.

Neither Jake McCabe nor Casey Nelson has resumed skating with the Sabres since suffering upper-body injuries, and Lawrence Pilut was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury prior to Sunday's game.

Guhle, 21, played a team-low 11:59 against the Bruins and was a plus-1. Matt Hunwick, a 33-year-old defenseman acquired from Pittsburgh in June, also made his Sabres debut against Boston. He skated 18:24 while playing alongside Guhle and Zach Bogosian. Though Hunwick was a minus-1, Housley spoke highly of the veteran's play after the game.