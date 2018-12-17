BROSIUS, Donna J. (Lowden)

Age 86, of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully, December 16, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. For many years she worked in banking and insurance. During her retirement years she enjoyed interacting with young children as a cafeteria aide at Meadow School in North Tonawanda. She loved the outdoors and loved camping with her family. Beloved wife of Donald Brosius for over 68 years; loving mother of Terry (Susan) Brosius, Todd (Charlene) Brosius, Timothy (Julie) Brosius, Thomas (Patricia) Brosius and Troy (Marsha) Brosius; grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Donald (late Virginia) Lowden; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday from 2-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 AM. The Rev. Stuart Buisch will officiate. Interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com