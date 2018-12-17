Boys basketball polls (Dec. 17)

Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Park [9] 3-0 90 1

2 Canisius 4-0 78 3

3 St. Francis 3-1 64 3

4 Niagara Falls (AA) 4-2 60 2

5 Lewiston-Porter (A2) 5-0 53 5

6 Williamsville North (AA) 5-0 52 6

7 South Park (A2) 4-1 31 7

8 Health Sciences (A2) 3-2 27 8

9 Williamsville South (A1) 3-2 8 NR

10 Frontier (AA) 4-2 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop Timon-St. Jude 6, Lockport (AA) 5, North Tonawanda (A1) 4, Jamestown (AA) 4, West Seneca West (A1) 3, Amherst (A2) 2, West Seneca East (A2) 1.

Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Olean [7] (B1) 6-0 79 1

2 Cardinal O’Hara [1] 3-0 73 2

3 Middle College (C1) 5-0 68 3

4 Nichols 3-1 56 4

5 Randolph (C2) 4-0 48 5

6 All./Limestone (B2) 3-0 31 6

7 Southwestern (B2) 4-1 26 7

8 City Honors (B1) 4-0 25 9

9 Tapestry (C1) 4-2 22 8

10 East* (C1) 2-3 7 10

10 Medina* (B2) 4-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Olmsted (B2) 1, MST Seneca (B2) 1.

Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Genco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).