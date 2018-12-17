Boys basketball polls (Dec. 17)
Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls
Brackets indicate a first-place votes
*–Indicates tie in voting
Large Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Points LW
1 Park [9] 3-0 90 1
2 Canisius 4-0 78 3
3 St. Francis 3-1 64 3
4 Niagara Falls (AA) 4-2 60 2
5 Lewiston-Porter (A2) 5-0 53 5
6 Williamsville North (AA) 5-0 52 6
7 South Park (A2) 4-1 31 7
8 Health Sciences (A2) 3-2 27 8
9 Williamsville South (A1) 3-2 8 NR
10 Frontier (AA) 4-2 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Bishop Timon-St. Jude 6, Lockport (AA) 5, North Tonawanda (A1) 4, Jamestown (AA) 4, West Seneca West (A1) 3, Amherst (A2) 2, West Seneca East (A2) 1.
Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).
Small Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Points LW
1 Olean [7] (B1) 6-0 79 1
2 Cardinal O’Hara [1] 3-0 73 2
3 Middle College (C1) 5-0 68 3
4 Nichols 3-1 56 4
5 Randolph (C2) 4-0 48 5
6 All./Limestone (B2) 3-0 31 6
7 Southwestern (B2) 4-1 26 7
8 City Honors (B1) 4-0 25 9
9 Tapestry (C1) 4-2 22 8
10 East* (C1) 2-3 7 10
10 Medina* (B2) 4-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Olmsted (B2) 1, MST Seneca (B2) 1.
Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Genco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).
