Willie Lightfoot dribbles up the floor for Niagara Falls. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Boys basketball polls (Dec. 17)

Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points       LW

1 Park [9]      3-0      90      1

2 Canisius      4-0      78       3

3 St. Francis 3-1      64       3

4 Niagara Falls (AA)            4-2      60       2

5 Lewiston-Porter (A2)     5-0      53       5

6 Williamsville North (AA)           5-0      52       6

7 South Park (A2)   4-1      31       7

8 Health Sciences (A2)      3-2      27       8

9 Williamsville South (A1)            3-2      8          NR

10 Frontier (AA)      4-2      7          NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop Timon-St. Jude 6, Lockport (AA) 5, North Tonawanda (A1) 4, Jamestown (AA) 4, West Seneca West (A1) 3, Amherst (A2) 2, West Seneca East (A2) 1.

Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points       LW

1 Olean [7] (B1)      6-0      79       1

2 Cardinal O’Hara [1]        3-0      73       2

3 Middle College (C1)        5-0      68       3

4 Nichols       3-1      56       4

5 Randolph (C2)      4-0      48       5

6 All./Limestone (B2)        3-0      31       6

7 Southwestern (B2)         4-1      26       7

8 City Honors (B1)  4-0      25       9

9 Tapestry (C1)        4-2      22       8

10 East* (C1)  2-3      7          10

10 Medina* (B2) 4-1      7          NR

Others receiving votes: Olmsted (B2) 1, MST Seneca (B2) 1.

Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Genco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).

