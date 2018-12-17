BOURQUE, Diana May (DiRocco)

Age 85, of North Tonawanda, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Bourque; mother of David (Bonnie) Bourque, Richard Bourque, Carol Bourque, Robert Bourque; grandmother of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of Alfonse (Carol) DiRocco of Florida and the late Mary Dalke (nee DiRocco). Diana was born in Niagara Falls, NY, her family moved to North Tonawanda, where, in high school, she played clarinet/E-flat clarinet in Band and Orchestra, was a lead Cheerleader and an active member in the NTHS Drama Club, playing several lead roles in productions before graduating in 1951. Among other part-time jobs, she worked at a local pharmacy before raising her family. After raising her four children, she worked as a dental receptionist for more than 20 years. Diana was an avid bowler and enjoyed BINGO with many of her friends. She will be entombed at Mount Olivet Cemetery. There is no prior visitation. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com