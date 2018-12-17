Borderland Festival announces sophomore run

Organizers of the Borderland Festival, which had its inaugural run at Knox State Farm Park in East Aurora on Sept. 22 and 23, have announced that the festival will return to the same location on Sept. 21 and 22, 2019.

Though the Festival’s lineup will not be announced until the spring, two-day general admission tickets have gone on sale through Borderlandfestival.com, starting at $99.

Jennifer Brazill, Borderland co-founder, said the reaction to Borderland’s maiden voyage ensured its return. “We were absolutely amazed and humbled by the reaction from fans and the community for the inaugural event as well as the artisans and bands that showcased their talents throughout the weekend,” she said.