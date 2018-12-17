Share this article

print logo
The stage as it was being set up for the debut run of the Borderland Festival in September. The two-day music arts and crafts festival will return to Knox Farm State Park in September of 2019. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Borderland Festival announces sophomore run

| Published | Updated

Organizers of the Borderland Festival, which had its inaugural run at Knox State Farm Park in East Aurora on Sept. 22 and 23, have announced that the festival will return to the same location on Sept. 21 and 22, 2019.

Though the Festival’s lineup will not be announced until the spring, two-day general admission tickets have gone on sale through Borderlandfestival.com, starting at $99.

Jennifer Brazill, Borderland co-founder, said the reaction to Borderland’s maiden voyage ensured its return. “We were absolutely amazed and humbled by the reaction from fans and the community for the inaugural event as well as the artisans and bands that showcased their talents throughout the weekend,” she said.

Borderland festival transforms Knox Farm into chilled-out mini-Woodstock

 

 

 

Jeff Miers – The News' music critic since 2002, Jeff Miers also compiles the "90 Minutes" series where he highlights things to do in various Western New York neighborhoods. Miers co-hosts the monthly Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour at the Sportsmen's Tavern.
There are no comments - be the first to comment