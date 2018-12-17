Bona, Niagara women lose road games

Senior Mckenna Maycock (Randolph) scored a season-high, 21 points, but it was not enough to lead St. Bonaventure past Kent State on Monday night. The Golden Flashes led most of the way for a 76-64 nonconference victory in Kent, Ohio.

Junior Dajah Logan had 18 points for Bona, which couldn’t keep up with Kent State’s 51.9 shooting on 28 of 54 attempts although it made two more 3-pointers than the Golden Flashes.

Earlier in the day, Niagara lost to 15th-ranked Syracuse, 94-45, in a morning game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Niagara trailed by 15 points after the opening quarter and by 27 at halftime. The Purple Eagles were held to only six points in the fourth quarter.

Jai Moore and Adila Gathers led Niagara with eight points each. Emerald Ekpiteta had nine rebounds.

Fourteen players got into the action for Syracuse with five scoring in double figures. Orange star Tiana Mangakahia played only 23 minutes and had eight points.

Bona men at Vermont

After a 10-day layoff, the St. Bonaventure men (4-6) will return to action against Vermont (8-3) at Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vt., tonight.

The Bonnies are coming off an 80-62 loss to UB on Dec. 8. This will be the ninth season in a row that Bona and UVM have met. The Bonnies have won the last four, including an 81-79 victory at year ago at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Matt Mobley’s 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Vermont, which plays in the America East Conference, has lost at Kansas and Louisville and at home to Bucknell. The Catamounts have wins over Atlantic 10 Conference members George Mason and George Washington, both on the road.

UB women on the road

The University at Buffalo women also will be on the road in New England. The Bulls, 6-2, after a 72-59 loss at Dayton on Dec. 7, will face Dartmouth at Leede Arena in Hanover, N.J. Dartmouth (5-4) has won its last three games and is 4-0 at home.

The Big Green is led by Isalys Quinones, who is averaging 14.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Cierra Dillard of UB had 21 points in the loss at Dayton. She has scored 20 points or more in all eight games this season with highs of 33 against Georgetown and 32 against Oregon.

MAAC honors for Prochet

Senior forward Marvin Prochet of Niagara was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week after he notched his fifth double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 77-74 victory over Cornell on Sunday.

Prochet made five straight 3-pointers in the first half on his way to tying a career high in 3-pointers with five.

Prochet became the 47th member of Niagara’s 1,000-point club during the game. He scored his 1,000th point on the first of two free throws with two minutes remaining in the game.